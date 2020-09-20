Residents across West Central Ohio gathered at the Trump Victory Event Center on Sunday.
Motorcycles and Cars lined up together to take part in a "Running for Trump Ride" in Allen County.
Drivers started their ride from North Cable Road and then turned down Elida Road. The Allen County Sheriff's Office escorted the drivers along the route.
Each vehicle registered was asked to make a 20 dollar donation to the Allen County Republican Party.
"The turnout is overwhelming," said Keith Cheney, the Executive Chairman of the Allen County Republican Party. "Tara Joyce who is the organizer of the event has done a wonderful job... and literally, several hundred of bikes and vehicles... just couldn't be happier."