Rhodes State College applying to offer bachelor's degree for nursing

Rhodes State College is asking the state to give them the approval to expand their nursing degree program.
They will be applying to the Higher Learning Commission to be approved to offer a bachelor of science in nursing degree. They currently offer degrees for state-tested nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, and an associate degree for a registered nurse. So getting approval for a bachelor's degree is important for the college to help expand opportunities for their students, but also for local hospitals as well.
"The proposal that we actually submitted was actually designed with all of the partners in the 10-county area, the local hospitals in this region that need more of those bachelor's prepared nurses," explained Angela Heaton, Dean of Health Sciences and Public Service. "We are in a workforce shortage and Rhodes State College can provide that immediate education for those individuals to go back to their communities, stay in their communities."
"I'll be advocating on behalf of this program to my colleagues at the Statehouse and even taking it up to state leadership with the lieutenant governor and governor," said Susan Manchester, (R) 84th District State Representative. "We continue to talk about bringing people back to Ohio and making sure that we are meeting our own workforce needs and I think that this program is critical piece of that and I am so excited to be an advocate for it."
Rhodes State College opened the Borra Center for Health Sciences last year which is the home to the nursing program and other medical programs.
