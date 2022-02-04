Rose gets 42.5 years in prison for human trafficking

It didn't take the jury long to reach their verdict in the case against 58-year-old Grant Rose.
Rose was found guilty on all the charges he was facing, which include promoting prostitution, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and 13 counts of trafficking a person. He was sentenced to 42.5 years in prison.
According to detectives, Rose and former girlfriend Susan Walendzik offered up a young girl for sex, in exchange for money or drugs. Detectives say the offense started when she was around 11 years old and continued until she was in her late teens. Rose denied knowing anything about the prostitution and says it was all Walendzik. During closing arguments, Rose's lawyer says that Walendzik and the victim's testimony was questionable and there was a lack of evidence to back up what they were claiming.
“We told you that it was going to be testimonial in nature and it was and you have to determine who was telling the truth and who was lying and maybe looking at some of the motivations to what they are lying.” Says Thomas Lucente, defense attorney. “I think in the end though you have reasonable doubt, and you are going to have to return a verdict of not guilty.”
“And I can say aliens came down forced her to prostitute and drop her back here. That is not plausible, that doesn’t make sense and neither did his testimony,” says Special Prosecutor Jennifer Rausch. “I would submit to you instead of a guy that doesn’t know anything about anything or nothing about nothing. He is the guy that knows everything about everything, about each and every of those offenses and that is why he is guilty.”
Rose will also have to register as a Tier II sex offender.
