SAFY hand out free hygiene kits and more

Lima’s SAFY Youth Drop-in Center gave away 100 bags of free hygiene products for area teens on Saturday.

SAFY hand out free hygiene kits and more

SAFY is dedicated to organizing outreach programs to help children and families in the community that may be struggling. On Saturday, they held a curbside pickup event to hand out hygiene products, lunch bags, and winter gear. The bags included all of your shower necessities, a toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant.

SAFY hand out free hygiene kits and more

Kathleen Nichols, the skills coach at SAFY Drop-in Center says, “I think it’s important for families and youth that we serve to help out in any way we can and so with generous donations that we receive, we try to give those back to the community.”

SAFY is a behavioral health center designed to help teens or families struggling with mental health. For more information on the SAFY Youth Drop-in Center, you can find them on Facebook.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.