July 26, 2023 Press Release from Chief Robert A. Kohli, Shawnee Township Police Department: The Shawnee Township Fire and Police Departments are pleased to partner with HEALing Communities to help reduce opioid-related deaths in our community by participating in their naloxone leave behind program. Shawnee Township EMS and PD personnel will now have the ability to provide naloxone kits to people in need through a partnership with Allen County Public Health and Project Dawn.
The HEALing Communities Study’s goal is to significantly reduce opioid-related overdose deaths and increase distribution of naloxone, access and utilization of medication for opioid use disorder, and increase safer prescribing of opioids. Allen County is part of the HEALing Communities Study, along with 17 other counties in Ohio, and communities in Kentucky, New York, and Massachusetts. The HEALing Communities Study is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as part of the NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-tern (HEAL) initiative. Funding for each county taking part on Ohio will be used to engage community members in developing a data-driven approach to implement evidence-based practices. In addition, health communications campaigns aiming to increase naloxone awareness and reduce stigma associated with medications for opioid use disorder will be conducted.