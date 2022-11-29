Shawnee Township Fire Department is updating their fleet

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Shawnee Township Fire Department has started to update their equipment from the money raised from a tax levy that voters passed a year ago.

Within the last month, they have gotten two new trucks. First, a new rescue pumper to replace a truck that was built in 1994. The cost of fire services has jumped significantly in recent years. The new $810,000 engine is two and half times the cost of the last engine they bought in 2010. But its service will save the township some money in the end.

