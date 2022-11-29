Shawnee Township Fire Department is updating their fleet

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Shawnee Township Fire Department has started to update their equipment from the money raised from a tax levy that voters passed a year ago.
Within the last month, they have gotten two new trucks. First, a new rescue pumper to replace a truck that was built in 1994. The cost of fire services has jumped significantly in recent years. The new $810,000 engine is two and half times the cost of the last engine they bought in 2010. But its service will save the township some money in the end.
"Instead of taking two trucks out on a motor vehicle accident we will only have to take one," says Chief Todd Truesdale, Shawnee Twp. Fire Department. "So, we will have our extrication equipment along with firefighting equipment on here. Which will be extremely beneficial and also saving on fuel, with the fuel cost the way they are right now," said Chief Todd Truesdale, Shawnee Township Fire Department.
They also got a new medic unit to bring their ambulance fleet to three. The four-wheel-drive truck comes from Braun Industries in Van Wert and costs $270,000. Plus, it has some features to add protection for the EMTs and patients.
"Including UV lighting, UV heating and cooling system which will kill COVID and other various bacteria in the air and other viruses," adds Truesdale. "So, it makes the patient compartment safer for everyone in the back, along with our driver's compartment does the same thing. So, huge improvement for safety factors for everybody."
Truesdale says they are also looking to make improvements to the fire station and add personnel to better serve the residents of Shawnee Township.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.