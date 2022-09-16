Sheriff holds press conference on June's deputy-involved fatal shooting, investigative documents released

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Information about the independent investigation into the June deputy-involved fatal shooting of a suspect who ran during a traffic stop was released.

Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia and officials from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation talked about the June incident involving Deputy Izak Ackerman and Quincy Pritchett. Last week, a grand jury found that Ackerman was justified in the shooting of Pritchett.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.