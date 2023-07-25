Solly's Pizza in Cridersville Surprise Boy with Autism by Inviting Two Lima Radio Hosts to Meet Him for His Birthday

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO)- This story will warm your heart! A Cridersville pizza shop surprised a local boy with autism with a personalized meet and greet with his two favorite radio show hosts for his 14th birthday on Tuesday!
On Tuesday afternoon, Solly's Pizza in Downtown Cridersville invited JB Webb and "Rowdy" Ron Ackerman from T102 radio in Lima to surprise Elijah Shadley for his birthday! Elijah knew that he and his family were going to get pizza but had absolutely no clue that his two favorite Lima radio hosts would be inside the pizza shop waiting for him with balloons, cake, and even some T102 gear. After wanting some pictures with JB, "Rowdy" Ron, and even with the Your Hometown Stations crew, we talked to Elijah about his incredible surprise!
"Tell us, our viewers at home, who you got to meet," I asked Elijah.
"Rowdy Ron and JB from T102," responded Elijah.
"And were you totally surprised that you saw them," I followed up.
"Yes! They are so great," adds Elijah.
"Why are they so great," I asked Elijah.
"Because they are on tv, on my radio," exclaims Elijah.
From all of us at Your Hometown Stations, happy birthday, Elijah!