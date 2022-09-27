State and county-wide issues and races on November ballot

(WLIO) - The November election is fast approaching. We break down some of the statewide and countywide issues and races that voters will see on the ballot.
2022 is the year that voters in Ohio decide who will be leading the state for the next four years. Besides the highly contested race between former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and Governor Mike DeWine for his seat, voters will also have to decide on the races for Ohio's attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, as well as for state representative seats.
Ohio also has two statewide issues on the ballot, both would make changes to the state constitution. The first would overturn an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that says public safety should not be a factor in setting cash bail amounts. If the issue is approved, the local judges will be able to consider public safety when it comes to setting cash bail amounts. Bail reform advocates say that cash bail keeps poorer defendants in jail, even though there is a constitutional presumption of innocence.
The second statewide issue will require voters to be United States citizens, 18 years old, and be registered at least 30 days before the election to vote. While the Ohio Constitution already requires this, it also gives individual municipalities the right to expand local voting rights. One Ohio community has voted to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote in their village elections. If approved, it would eliminate the right to expand beyond the Ohio Constitution requirement.
Putnam County has two county-wide issues, the first is to increase the levy for senior citizens services in the county from .6 mill to one mill and the health department is asking voters to renew a .5 mill levy for the next five years.
There are contested commissioner races in Van Wert and Mercer Counties, and the Mercer County Health District is going for new money. A .55 mill levy to help with current expenses.
The general election is on November 8th, and early voting begins on October 12th.
