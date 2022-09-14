State-of-the-art dining delivery is rolling around at Ohio Northern University

ADA, OH (WLIO) - They are cute, friendly, and make campus life more fun!
Ohio Northern University has rolled out a new food delivery service all powered by robots. The university has partnered with food service company Sodexo to bring what are called Kiwibots. They not only serve students with a smile in the dining hall, but they also deliver food around campus by simply ordering through a mobile app.
More than just food services, the fancy robots even delivered the football for their first football game. The new service will help students draw closer to the world of technology and robotics, all while encouraging sustainable delivery services with zero carbon emissions.
"They actually will engage with the students. So you'll see them, they've got little heart eyes that they do, little stars, they thank them. There are cameras all the way around them so they are able to interact with the students. You'll actually see students stop on campus and engage the Kiwibots. It's fun to watch the engagement aspect of it," explained Teresa Beachler, general manager of dining services at Ohio Northern University.
The new technology is going to provide internships for engineering students to work with the Kiwibots, and they are in the process of bringing in marketing interns so they can also engage with the students. The University of Findlay has rolled out the service as well which has been very successful so far.
