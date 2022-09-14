State-of-the-art dining delivery is rolling around at Ohio Northern University

ADA, OH (WLIO) - They are cute, friendly, and make campus life more fun!

Ohio Northern University has rolled out a new food delivery service all powered by robots. The university has partnered with food service company Sodexo to bring what are called Kiwibots. They not only serve students with a smile in the dining hall, but they also deliver food around campus by simply ordering through a mobile app.

