STEM Camp gives students the chance to look toward future careers

Local students get a better idea what it is like to work in the technology and medical fields. A partnership between the City of Lima, The Central District Makerspace, Mercy Health, the Idea Foundry of Columbus, and Heir Force Community School created a one-day STEM camp geared for students who have a lack of exposure to science, technology, engineering, and math. The day was filled with hands-on activities for students going into the sixth through ninth grades to help them get interested or focus on a specific STEM field.

STEM Camp gives students the chance to look toward future careers

“I have been interested in the field of mechanical engineering since I was a rather young age,” says KaSteel Johnson, STEM Camp participant. “I have done a lot of automotive work and stuff like that. I have always been interested in cars, and machines in general for a while.”

STEM Camp gives students the chance to look toward future careers

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.