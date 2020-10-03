SUNE Records holds grand opening in Lima

The music scene in Lima just got more exciting with the grand re-opening of SUNE “Elevate” records.
They rolled out the red carpet for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new studio expansion. SUNE records in a recording studio and record company that can work with any genre and style. The owner of the studio is excited to be bringing new energy to the area and hopes to “elevate” the community.
Jason Henderson, the owner of SUNE records says, “This is just a grand opening, a celebration, a rebirth for the city of Lima Ohio. I just got a place for everybody to come and create and do their music, and I just want to see everybody do something and bring a Grammy home because there’s a lot of talent here in this town.”
The studio is located at 1174 W. North St. in Lima. For more details, you can find them on Facebook at SUNE Records.