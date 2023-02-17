TAT-2-U holding canned food drive in support of the Lima City School District

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local tattoo business asking for help to support the Lima community.
TAT-2-U began their food drive on February 14th and will be accepting donations of canned goods through March 11th. Donating a can will also enter your name into a raffle for $100 of in-store credit. For the owners of the tattoo shop, being able to put something back into the community is an important part of being local business owners, and they hope to make a difference for some kids in our area.
"All of the canned goods are going towards the Lima City School District. They have a food pantry out there, we're just trying to help some of the less fortunate kids in town, help out our community a little bit you know? Anything that people bring in helps, all it takes is one can," said Lumpy Howden, TAT-2-U owner.
"Our community is a big part of our lives so we just try to give back every way we can. Every chance that we get to do something, we just try to pick and be able to help out in any way possible," stated Loren Howden, TAT-2-U owner.
If you are interested in donating canned food items, you can drop them off at TAT-2-U on Elida Road during their business hours.