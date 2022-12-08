The Lima News holds first Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The votes are in, and the best businesses of Lima have been chosen.
The Lima News hosted their first annual Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala on Thursday night. They have had public voting for Best of the Region for over twenty years, but this year they decided to invite nominees to an in-person event with dinner and cocktails. Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen, Cassandra Kurek, was the announcer of the award winners.
There were twelve broad categories of businesses and almost two hundred individual awards. A total of 265,000 were cast by 10,000 Lima News readers. The Lima News believes that winners and nominees deserved an in-person celebration this year.
"You know, coming out of COVID, and coming out of a time everybody's ready to get together again, and be part of an event like this. And so we thought it's also extremely important that we honor all of our local businesses here in Lima and give them an opportunity to show off," said Todd Benz, General Manager of The Lima News.
Over 650 people attended the gala, and organizers look forward to having an even bigger and better Best of the Region awards event next year.
The full list of winners in each category will be released in the Sunday edition of The Lima News.