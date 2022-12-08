The Lima News holds first Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala

Lima, OH (WLIO) - The votes are in, and the best businesses of Lima have been chosen. 

The Lima News hosted their first annual Best of the Region Red Carpet Awards Gala on Thursday night. They have had public voting for Best of the Region for over twenty years, but this year they decided to invite nominees to an in-person event with dinner and cocktails. Miss Ohio's Outstanding Teen, Cassandra Kurek, was the announcer of the award winners. 

