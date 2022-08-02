Tim Ryan visits Lima to talk with local business leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic U.S. Senate candidate makes a stop in Lima to talk to small business owners and employees about what Washington can do for them.
Tim Ryan says that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, so he wanted to ask them how national lawmakers can help their businesses succeed. He also touched on inflation and how it is impacting the lower and middle class. During the pandemic, many people decided to be their own boss and start their own business, and he says the federal government need to be supportive of their efforts.
“The younger generation too, is very much into entrepreneurship and innovation so these are the things we need to start teaching in our high schools,” says Ryan. “Get kids ready to go to start their own businesses, make sure the capital is available. But I think the next version of the American middle class is going to have a lot more small businesses and so we need to make sure we are doing everything that we can permitting. You know the government is a real pain in the butt to deal with a lot of times and for small businesses that means they can’t make money and so the government needs to get its act together.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced stop in Taiwan today. She is the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States.
“I, you know, have had my disagreements with Speaker Pelosi, but I am fully supportive of her being in Taiwan,” adds Ryan. “And I think it is a great move. I think more American political leaders need to be aggressive with China. We are still the world's superpower. They are trying to displace us economically, they are not a free society and we as a country are the carrier of that torch of freedom.”
Ryan is taking on Republican challenger JD Vance in the November general election.
