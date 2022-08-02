Tim Ryan visits Lima to talk with local business leaders

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic U.S. Senate candidate makes a stop in Lima to talk to small business owners and employees about what Washington can do for them.

Tim Ryan says that small businesses are the backbone of the economy, so he wanted to ask them how national lawmakers can help their businesses succeed. He also touched on inflation and how it is impacting the lower and middle class. During the pandemic, many people decided to be their own boss and start their own business, and he says the federal government need to be supportive of their efforts.

