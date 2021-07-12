Tips for National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month

July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, and the Lima Police Department has a few tips to help keep your cars safe.
Police recommend that you park your vehicle inside when possible and lock your doors. If you have to park on the street, try to park in a lit area, and avoid leaving your car running unattended.
Police say that car thefts are not uncommon around our area: "We’ve had an increase in stolen vehicles these last few weeks, we’ve seen a rise and several that are still outstanding," said Sgt. Aaron Rode. "We're usually doing a pretty good job of recovering them, but they’re coming from simple issues like leaving your vehicle unlocked or keeping your keys in the ignition. Don’t leave them under a mat and don’t put them underneath your seat."
LPD says that one of the most common factors that they see in car theft cases is vehicles left running while the owner is in a store.