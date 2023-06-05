June 5, 2023 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: MILAN - Troopers from the Milan Post and the Bucyrus District Office of Investigative Services are seeking the public's assistance in locating the suspected vehicle and driver who was involved in a shooting that occurred eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike near state Route 4 in Groton Township.
On May 9, just after 7 p.m. troopers responded to reports of shots fired following a road rage incident. The victim, who was not injured was able to provide a description of the vehicle, a white four-door sedan, and the driver, a black male, approximately 35 to 40 years old, wearing a hat. Troopers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. Troopers later reviewed surveillance video and located the suspected vehicle exiting the turnpike at US 250, minutes after the incident occurred.
Troopers have not been able to determine the identity of the driver or the location of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident, the location of the vehicle, or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Milan Post at (440) 234-2096.