FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A drug investigation led to two people being arrested in Hancock County on Wednesday.
47-year-old Jeffrey Williams and 34-year-old Emily Smith were arrested following a search warrant at a home in the 400 block of Oak Street in Findlay. The METRICH unit was doing an investigation into drug trafficking at their location. Williams was charged with possession of crack and Smith is being held on probation violation. Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected. Crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash were seized from the location.
August 31, 2023 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 8/30/2023 at 2206 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a narcotic search warrant at 430 Oak Ave., Lot 1, Findlay, Ohio. This was the result of an investigation into drug trafficking from this address. The Unit had also fielded numerous neighborhood complaints on the address.
The search of the residence yielded suspected crack cocaine and several items of drug paraphernalia. A small amount of cash was also seized.
As a result of the search the following persons were arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center:
Jeffrey L. Williams (age 47)
430 Oak Ave. Lot 1
Findlay, Ohio
Charges: Possession of Crack/Cocaine – Felony 5
Emily S. Smith (age 34)
Findlay, Ohio
Warrants: (2) Probation Violations - Held
Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.
The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.
METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”