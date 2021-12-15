Two Detroit men arrested after drugs were found during traffic stop on I-75

Two Detroit men are in trouble after a drug bust in Hancock County back on December 9th.
Media Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charge against two Michigan men after a stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 810 grams of crack cocaine, 50 grams of cocaine and a small amount of heroin worth approximately $78,260.
On December 9, at 6:20 p.m., troopers stopped a 2021 Mazda CX5 with Florida registration for a speed violation on Interstate 75. Criminal indicators were observed and a Findlay Police Department drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband concealed in the spare tire compartment in the trunk.
The driver, Jonathan Stalling, 28, and passenger, Jimmie Fields, 43, both of Detroit, were incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony.
If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.