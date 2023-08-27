AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Two men from Indiana are now in custody after a vehicle pursuit that ended in St. Marys.
Jason A. Gerstner of Union City, Indiana, as well as David W. Atkinson of Winchester, Indiana are now both booked into the Auglaize County Correctional Center on charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply.
The Auglaize County Sheriff says that the vehicle pursuit occurred Sunday, August 27th at 2:22 AM. The Sheriff's Office as well as other agencies were in pursuit of the vehicle, and learned that the occupants were possibly in possession of a firearm and holding on the passenger's hostage, at gun point.
The chase ended after the vehicle stopped in the Parking Lot of Superior Federal Credit Union in St. Marys.
After several hours, police were able to talk to the occupants and have them surrender peacefully. No further information is available at this time.