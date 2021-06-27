Uniopolis Historical Society unveils new historic marker

The former Uniopolis Town Hall now can let people know its place in history. The building has been on the national register of historic places since 1994, but there has been no sign to mark that status until Sunday.
The building started out as a church in 1880 before it was sold to the village of Uniopolis at the turn of the century to be used as the town hall. Over the years, it has served as a social and political hub for the village, now it is a museum protecting the history of the area. That is all thanks to Richard and Mary Lowry who wanted to see the building preserved when the village was ready to tear it down.
“It was a good building, it is a good building and I see no reason for it to be torn down,” says Dick Lowry, fought to save the Uniopolis Town Hall. “The mayor wanted to tear it down and make a parking lot. So I protested and after he finally gave in, I had to figure out what to do with it. There is not a lot options you can do with a public building. The building is owned by the village so I came up with the idea of a museum.”
The marker was paid for by the William G Pomeroy foundation which is committed to preserving community history.