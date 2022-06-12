UNOH returns to in-person graduation for one of their largest classes ever

The University of Northwestern Ohio graduated one of their largest classes during their 102nd graduation ceremony. For the past two years, the ceremony has been held on online because of the pandemic, but the university was glad to bring everyone together again to celebrate the student’s accomplishments. Over 900 graduates come from across the nation and around the world to attend the Lima institution to get their degree.
“We have had them from all 50 states and 73 countries, I think today from 34 states and 14 countries are graduating,” says Dr. Jeffrey Jarvis, President of UNOH. “We have a broad reach, and you know we bring those people in and diversity to the area.”
2019 and 2022 graduate of UNOH John Hartman was selected to be this year’s student and he reflected on how their time at the university will translate to where they want to go after graduation.
“I had great opportunities here at UNOH, but it didn’t come easy,” adds Hartman, 2022 graduate of UNOH. “You have to put in a lot of hard work, dedication, and a lot of students here too have put in the hard work and dedication. That is what I really want to portray to them is all that hard work and dedication, the time we spent sacrificing and also having fun is going to come to fruition today and really get a good job and a good career.”
With the need of skilled labor in our area and around the county, many of these students already have their careers locked down before getting their degree.
“We teach the programs that are in need,” adds Jarvis. “That is our success, so we feel confident these graduates are going to go out and have a great career and a great life.”
