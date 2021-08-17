Unused medications collected to be disposed of during Drug Take Back Day

Unused medication has been collected to be safely disposed of during an event in Allen County.
The Area Agency on Aging 3 and the Allen County Sheriff's Office have teamed up to host a Drug Take Back Day. Residents could drive up to the Area Agency on Aging Allentown Road location, where they can drop off over-the-counter medications, pharmaceuticals, vitamins, and supplements to be disposed of safely and securely.
"We want to make sure medications are properly disposed of and destroyed. Unfortunately, opioid abuse continues to rise, and the Area Agency on Aging 3 wants to do our part in helping get rid of unwanted medication, so it can't be abused," said Ashlin Toland, Health Education Coordinator at AAA3, in a press release.
The drug take back day was free to everyone.