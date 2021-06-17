Upcoming food distributions this weekend through WOFB

The West Ohio Food Bank has a few area distributions coming up this weekend.
The first food drive will be tomorrow, June 18 at the Ohio Northern University Dial-Roberson Stadium off of Klinger Road. It will run from 10 AM to Noon if the weather permits.
There are two more drives this Saturday, June 19 from 9 to 11 AM. One is at Victory Center Church of God in Wapakoneta. The other is at St. John's Mennonite Church in Pandora.
Qualifications include being 18 years of age or older, having a valid photo I.D., and being at or below 230% of the federal poverty guidelines.
To stay updated on potential cancellations and future distributions, visit their Facebook page. Anyone interested in volunteering at the food bank is encouraged to call their office at 419-222-7946 or fill out a sign-up form at westohiofoodbank.org.