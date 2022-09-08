ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department has sent out a press release on the incident on Thursday evening.
"On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., L.P.D. communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees. The patrol officers made contact with the white male subject shortly after entering the store, as he backed into a corner and refused to come out. Investigator’s responded shortly after the patrol officers arrived and took over the conversation with the distraught male. The conversation continued between the investigators and the subject for about an hour and a half. The situation ended with the man surrendering to police and the incident was diffused without anyone being harmed. The man was transported to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, by investigators, for mental evaluation. The incident is still under investigation and the male subjects name will not be released at this time."
7:00 PM UPDATE: Law enforcement are declining to comment on scene but did state that they will send out a press release in the near future.
Latest from the Lima Police Department: The situation has been resolved. There are no injuries. All activity in the area may return to normal. Thank you for your support and understanding. More information on the incident will be provided as it’s available.
Original Post: There is a major law enforcement presence at the Walmart on Allentown Road. Details are few at this time, butofficers were called there just before 5 p.m. on reports of an individual with a gun inside the store. There's no word of any shots fired or any injuries. We have gotten word that the store has been evacuated. Your Hometown Stations has a crew on the scene and will have more as this situation develops.
From the Lima Police Department's Facebook Page:There is NOT an active shooter situation at the Allentown Road Wal-Mart. However, there is a ongoing event with several police agencies in the area. No employees or shoppers are in danger. Please AVOID the Allentown Road Wal-Mart and the immediate area.
