6/1/22 Your News Now at 11 Update: The Findlay Police Department dealing with a standoff with a couple from Michigan in a hotel room.
The incident is at the Drury Inn and Suites off I-75. According to media reports, there was an alert to be on the lookout for the couple out of Michigan after a domestic incident. Their car was located at the hotel, and the couple barricaded themselves inside.
Police have given us updated information -- they say that the woman exited the hotel room and is being interviewed by authorities from Saint Clair, Michigan. The man is still barricading himself inside the hotel room. This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to steer clear of the hotel.
The incident is currently ongoing as of 6 p.m. at the Drury Inn and Suites off I-75. According to media reports, there was an alert to be on the lookout for the couple out of Michigan after a domestic incident. Their car was located at the hotel, and the couple barricaded themselves inside. Police have been in contact with both of them. We will have more on the incident when information is released by the police department.
