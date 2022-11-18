Ohio State Highway Patrol honors Laux and Smith

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux (Left) and Radio Dispatcher Arin M. Smith (Right)

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post: VAN WERT - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tucker L. Laux has been selected the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Laux, 27, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert post, chose Trooper Laux based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

