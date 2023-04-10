Wapak Octagon Club helps Humane Society through Community Movie Night

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapa Theater was busy Monday night, as a high school club continues their tradition of giving back to their area. The Wapakoneta High School Octagon club rented out the theater for a Community Movie Night. People got to see the current number one movie in the world “The Super Mario Brothers” for free, but also helped out a great cause. The Octagon Club voted to collect money and items, like dog and cat food and cleaning supplies, to help support the Auglaize County Humane Society.
“Together we thought the Humane Society really needed our help this year, just with all of the cats and dogs that don’t get adopted,” says Reyna Woodruff, Pres. of the Wapakoneta High School Octagon Club. “More cats, so if someone is really looking for a cat go to the humane society. It just hits close to home with a lot of our members, that some of these animals don’t have homes. So, we just wanted to help them out and the people that work there, because they donate their time for these animals.”
The Community Movie Night is one of the club’s favorite ways to give back, last year they gave their donations to the Dayton Children’s Hospital.