Wapakoneta's Auglaize Public Library hosts art show to wrap up summer reading initiative

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta branch of the Auglaize County Public Library wrapped up their summer reading initiative with an art show.
All ages and skill levels were invited to submit work of any medium to the art show as part of the "All Together Now" summer reading program's final event. The show was not competitive, but rather a chance for any artist to display their talent and be inspired by others.
Pieces ranged from more traditional materials, like painting, to less common ones, like Lego creations, a diorama, or one young artist's favorite tool, ink pens.
"The positives to doing a lot of pen and ink drawing is that especially with the finer tip pens you have a lot more control over what you can do. The problem is with ink obviously it's a lot more likely to bleed when you're erasing or if your hand smudges across the page. It's good and bad in a way," 15-year-old Autumn Endicott, who drew "Thornberry Princess" in ink, explained.
"The open medium is something if they tend to be a painter or a sculptor or anything like that maybe that can get some inspiration, try something new, encourage someone else to try something new as well," said the Wapakoneta branch's Library Services Manager, Kristine Holyfield.
Library officials remind everyone that this coming Monday is the deadline to turn in summer reading logs for the prize drawings.