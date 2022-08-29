We will be here for decades to come affirms Cenovus Lima Refinery

The Cenovus Lima Refinery isn't going anywhere. 26 years after BP planned to close the refinery, the Lima refinery now plans on being here for decades to come, but there are challenges ahead.

We will be here for decades to come affirms Cenovus Lima Refinery

Lima Rotarians heard from Cenovus' chief sustainability officer and senior vice president on Monday. Rhona DelFrari says the Lima refinery is a critical component of the Canadian-based company. The Lima facility produces gas, diesel, and jet fuel and supplies 25% of the gas used in Ohio. They are also a part of the United States defense supply chain. DelFrari acknowledges less oil being used in the future with the battery-powered vehicle trend growing, but the need for oil-based products isn't going anywhere.

We will be here for decades to come affirms Cenovus Lima Refinery

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

News Director

Hello, I'm Jeff Fitzgerald. I am the News Director and 6pm Co-anchor of the Monday-Friday newscast at Your Hometown Lima Stations.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.