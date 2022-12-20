Woof Boom Radio holds gift drive to benefit local families through Allen County Children Services

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Generosity from the Lima community makes sure area families can be supported this Christmas season.
Woof Boom Radio stations in Lima continued their annual initiative to support Allen County Children Services with a gift drive to collect everything from toys and books to those everyday essentials like laundry detergent and diapers. They managed to pack the van full and unloaded the items today at their town square studio. They know that money is tight for many during the holidays, and the goal is to lighten the load for the families they support.
"Using the power of our airwaves and our amazing listeners and the amazing shoppers at Walmart, we're so much more impactful and have so much of a community impact when we do it this way. And we just literally completely fill our van with any items that Allen County Children Services clients will need," said Victoria Gonzalez, host on 92.1 The Frog.
"We can't say enough thank-yous to the community for how generous our community really is to help families. These donations will go directly to families that we work with and help make their holiday season a little bit lighter this year," stated Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services.
Woof Boom Radio says they couldn't have done it without the help of so many who showed the giving spirit of Christmas.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!