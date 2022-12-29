Commissioners say there are several items that stand out from the past year. They spent time working through the money that came down from the federal government with the American Rescue Plan Act. A large amount of time was also spent figuring out the role local governments play with Senate Bill 52. This legislation places new requirements on wind and solar projects. The commissioners credit their strong relationship between the county and city for making 2022 successful.
"2022 has been a great year," says Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan. "We have a great team here in the Board of Commissioners. When you look at our Allen County team and how we work together is just another example of the great working relationship that we have," adds Noonan.
Another issue was working with department heads on wage increases for non-union general fund employees. This issue, along with increased costs from inflation, were considered in their 2023 budget.
"What we can do as a team to help with those issues with our employees was a major focus and we were able to get over that hurdle to provide some assisstance to our employees next year," adds Noonan.
Moving into the new year, commissioners will be hard at work toward the goal of a new administration building to house non-judicial offices. They say the American Rescue Plan dollars make now the time to act.
