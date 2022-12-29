The Allen County Commissioners wrapped up their final agenda meeting for 2022 and look forward to the new year.

Commissioners say there are several items that stand out from the past year. They spent time working through the money that came down from the federal government with the American Rescue Plan Act. A large amount of time was also spent figuring out the role local governments play with Senate Bill 52. This legislation places new requirements on wind and solar projects. The commissioners credit their strong relationship between the county and city for making 2022 successful.

