LIMA, OH (WLIO) - People of Lima came out on Sunday to meet the author of a book about the city's favorite hamburger.
Gary Flinn, Author of "Kewpee Hamburgers: A Mity Nice History," was at the Lima Mall for the afternoon to meet local Kewpee fans, talk about the history of the chain across a century and several states, and autograph copies of the book.
Many stopped by the table to purchase a copy not only for themselves, but also for friends and relatives who have since moved away and miss being able to eat at Kewpee. The author has been looking forward to coming to Lima for a signing for a while, and so have residents.
"Of course I've desired to be in Lima, Ohio, Kewpee's home base currently, to have a book signing and I'm amazed by the warm reception I've been getting, as well as those who unfortunately, when they live in a city like Toledo, that don't have a Kewpee anymore, it's a bit of nostalgia," Flinn said.
Kewpee means something different to everyone, but Dave Binder, who came to get a copy of his own, says that the restaurant is the reason he's here.
"My mom used to work at a Kewpee back in the 40s, late 40s, and my father worked at a shop right next door to them. So my father came in for lunch one day and met my mom. Eventually they got married and they had me. My dad used to go there every day and he was their favorite customer," Binder explained.
The 127-page book covers topics from Kewpee's arrival in Lima to the personal life of founder Samuel Blair, also known as "Old Man Kewpee."