Weather Snow Generic

We are finally coming out of a deep freeze that gave us one of our coldest Christmases on record around here. Here are some memorable stats from our recent arctic blast:

-Our 13° Christmas Day high was the 3rd coldest since records began in 1942 for the Findlay Airport.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!