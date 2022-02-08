A frigid start on this Tuesday with single digits and teens. Scattered clouds will pass through this morning, but quickly giving way to lots of sunshine. Temperatures will rebound nicely to the middle 30s thanks to southerly winds around 10 mph. Be sure to grab the sunglasses.
Temperatures tonight will be substantially higher than last night. In fact, our low occurs right after sunset. Increasing southwest breezes will hold numbers in the middle 30s overnight as clouds increase.
Wednesday brings temperatures that are slightly above average, holding steady in the middle and upper 30s. Expect more clouds around with a sprinkle or flurry possible.
Scattered snow showers are expected Wednesday night into Thursday. A minor accumulation (up to a couple tenths of an inch) could create a few slick spots for the Thursday morning commute.
A stronger clipper brings a high chance of precipitation Friday afternoon and evening. Stronger southwest winds give us potential to surge into the 40s. This means rain showers may be more dominant, but some wet snow mixing is possible.
Much colder air returns this weekend. Flurries could linger Saturday, but Sunday looks quiet. Next week starts chilly, but there are signs of a warming trend midweek.
