Established in late 2018, we are a family owned business that specializes in local, regional and imported wines. Additionally, we are proud to offer a variety of mixed drinks, over 20 craft beers and in excess of 80 different bourbons.
If interested in food options we make a large variety of flatbread, soft pretzels, breadsticks, meat and cheese platters and homemade bacon wrapped meatballs. Join us along the Auglaize River on our patio or inside for your favorite drink, a relaxed atmosphere and live music on the weekends.