4-H Spotlight: Junior Fair members provide insight on showing dairy cows

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One of the areas that have seen the biggest increase at the Allen County Junior Fair is the bovines and in the 4-H Spotlight, Conner Prince asks some competitors about their popular project.
When you are dealing with a 1,500-pound animal, you need to be on your toes and know what it takes to bring out the best in them.
“I have learned that they need a bunch of water and food and they need to get good nutrition or they will get very sick if you don’t,” says Gianna Goecke. “And they are very hyper animals. But they are just like dogs. People are usually scared of them, but don’t be scared of them because they are very nice animals.”
Gianna Goecke has been showing dairy beef cows for four years and she has been working hard before the fair to make sure that they are ready for the judges.
“You want to show them how to get your cow's stance going and basically what to do with them is rub them and show the meat on your cow to see what they look like and have a good connection with your cow,” adds Goecke.
And if you want to win the top prize, you have to put in the time.
“I’ve learned that you have to put in hard work for things that you wanted to accomplish,” says Avarie Hemker.
Avarie Hemker is in her third year of showing and she has learned a thing or two when she begins working with a new cow.
“You have to be patient and let the cow get used to the environment, you have to spend time with them when you first get them,” adds Hemker.
But it’s the butterflies, not her cow she worries about the most when she gets into the ring.
“It’s kind of nerve-racking, cause like you are on tv and there is a lot of other people around you and there is a judge I feel kind of nervous sometimes. I just stop, and take a breath and just keep on walking,” said Hemker.
That is a lesson that everyone can learn from.
