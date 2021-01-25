A Lima man charged with disrupting police and fire communications gets sentenced

A Lima man accused of jamming first responder communications was sentenced to probation.
59-year-old Donald McName II was placed on probation for a year and a 90-day jail sentence was suspended in Allen County Common Pleas Court on a misdemeanor charge of Obstructing Official Business. He was originally charged with a felony of Disrupting Public Services, but he got a reduced charge when he pleaded no contest in December.
In May of 2020, Allen County fire and law enforcement were noticing problems with their communications. Investigators determined it was interference from an unknown source on McName's property on East Lane Street. They got a search warrant for his property and found the source of the communication interference. McName also needs to perform 40 hours of community service and pay all court costs.