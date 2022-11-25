Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Windy. High 55F. Winds SE shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Additional rainfall amounts between 0.50" and 0.75". Winds could gust as high as 40 mph..
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman arrested for allegedly trying to burn down a house with people inside has her first court hearing on the charge. 29-year-old Markiesha Blackman is facing the charge of aggravated arson, a felony of the first degree. If her case gets bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court and she is convicted of one count of aggravated arson, Blackman could face between 3 and 16 years in prison. Judge Tammie Hursh set Blackman's bond at $350,000. According to the Lima Police Department, on Tuesday, November 22nd a fire was intentionally set at 125 west O'Connor. Four individuals were inside and were able to get out of the home when the fire started. After doing interviews, police arrested Blackman. The case is still under investigation. Blackman will have her preliminary hearing on December 1st.
