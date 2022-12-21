AAA predicting a busy holiday travel season for Ohioans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This past year, the holiday travel periods have reached pre-pandemic levels for each of the big travel holidays, but this Christmas could top them all. 

AAA predicting a busy holiday travel season for Ohioans

This Christmas there are going to be a lot more people heading to grandma's house and other places, as AAA is predicting that this will be the third busiest holiday travel period since 2000, with nearly 113 million people traveling 50 miles or more, including 4.6 million Ohioans. 90% of those people will be traveling by road, and there are some peak times to stay away from.

AAA predicting a busy holiday travel season for Ohioans
AAA predicting a busy holiday travel season for Ohioans

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.