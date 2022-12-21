AAA predicting a busy holiday travel season for Ohioans

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - This past year, the holiday travel periods have reached pre-pandemic levels for each of the big travel holidays, but this Christmas could top them all.
This Christmas there are going to be a lot more people heading to grandma's house and other places, as AAA is predicting that this will be the third busiest holiday travel period since 2000, with nearly 113 million people traveling 50 miles or more, including 4.6 million Ohioans. 90% of those people will be traveling by road, and there are some peak times to stay away from.
"With the Christmas holiday falling on a weekend, you really want to try and stay away from the Fridays and the Mondays. They are going to be really really busy days. Try and travel more midweek, will help with a little bit of the traffic for yea," says Cindy Nelson, manager at AAA Ohio Lima.
With the snow, wind, and cold rolling into the Midwest this weekend, after you load your car, you need to check one more thing.
"One thing that you can always check if you are going to be going on a road trip, check the weather where you are going and check the weather where you are going through as well," adds Nelson. "But also make sure your car is equipped with a road kit. So, in case you do get stuck on the side of the road you got some of those emergency materials."
"Items in that kit should include a blanket, hat and gloves, shovel, flashlight, jumper cables, non-perishable food and bottled water, and extra washer fluid will come in handy as well."
But if you are taking to the skies, the earlier you get to the airport the better.
"Expect delays always reconfirm flights. Just check the out on their apps, on their websites," says Nelson. "But always make sure things are on time and allow extra time to get through security. If you have a TSA number, it is going to get you through the line much faster as well."
A little bit of planning and forward thinking will get you to your destination on time and safely.
Press Release from AAA: AAA estimates 112.7 million people, including more than 4.6 million Ohioans, will travel 50 miles or more from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s an increase of 3.3% nationally (2.6% for Ohio) and closing in on the pre-pandemic record set in 2019.
This year-end holiday travel period is expected to be the third busiest nationally (second busiest for Ohio) since AAA began tracking in 2000. Only 2018 and 2019 saw more people traveling during the year-end holidays. Ohio’s travel numbers are expected to be about 200,000 travelers shy of the 2019 record.
“This year, travel time will be extended due to Christmas Day and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel. “With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return.”
Road Trips:
Nearly 102 million Americans (more than 4.2 million Ohioans) will drive to their holiday destinations. Despite roller-coaster gas prices in 2022, this holiday season will see an additional 2 million drivers compared to 2021 nationally (about 60,000 more in Ohio).
With more than 90% of American travelers (91% of Ohio travelers) planning holiday road trips, AAA expects to respond to nearly 900,000 calls for emergency roadside assistance during the 11-day holiday travel period. Automotive experts encourage drivers to ensure their vehicles are road-trip-ready by checking key vehicle components like tires, battery, fluid levels and lights before hitting the road.
INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights, expects the most congested days on the road will be Friday before Christmas, Dec. 27 and 28, and Monday, Jan. 2, as travelers mix with commuters. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times up to 25% longer.
“With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas, with Tuesday, Dec. 27 expected to be the nation’s worst day to travel,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.”
Air Travel:
Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year (12.8% in Ohio), with nearly 7.2 million Americans (more than 258,000 Ohioans) expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days.
AAA expects the number of Americans taking holiday flights will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans flew. In Ohio, the number of air travelers is set to exceed 2019, when 257,000 Ohioans flew.
Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline prices. According to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index, the average price of the lowest round trip airfare for Christmas is up 6% from last year at $163.
AAA urges air travelers to pack their patience, plan for possible delays and cancellations, and get to the airport 2-3 hours ahead of scheduled flights.
Other Modes of Transportation:
Other modes of transportation are also rebounding in a big way. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail, and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million (150,000 Ohioans) this holiday season, a 23% increase (23.4% for Ohio) from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume (13% higher than 2019 in Ohio).
Year-End Holiday Travel Period
For purposes of this forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the 11-day period from Friday, December 23 to Monday, January 2. This period is the same length as the 2021/2022 year-end travel period.
The year-end holiday travel period can range from 10 to 13 days, depending on which day of the week Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall. All the year-end holiday periods contain two weekends.
