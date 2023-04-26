Friday, April 21, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
INTERVENTION IN LIEU/BOND VIOLATION
James E. Mihm, Jr., 28, Van Wert, OVI, M1 - admitted violating his bond by failing drug screens and being arrested in another State for possession of drugs. He was sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 105 days served and ordered to pay court costs.
Nathanial Owens, 24, Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - denied violating his Intervention in Lieu and Bond; Case to be scheduled for further hearing on 4/26/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCINGS
Anthony Oliver, 28, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 and Domestic Violence, F4 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 107 days already served.
Eric Friedrich, 31, Van Wert, Receiving Stolen Property, M1 – sentenced to 2 days jail, 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
INTERVENTION IN LIEU/BOND VIOLATION
Nathanial Owens, 24, Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – admitted violating his Intervention in Lieu and Bond; Court orders a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 5/31/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Rebecca Ayers, 22, Lima – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, F5 – admitted violating her probation for failure to appear to Probation Department. She was then sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 180 days already served.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Joshua Brown, 41, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of an amended charge of Domestic Violence, F4; Court orders a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 5/31/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jaime Stemen, 54, Ohio City, changed his plea to Guilty of 2 Counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F4 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5; Court orders a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 5/31/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Nathan Romine, 44, Decatur, IN, changed his plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3. He was then sentenced to sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.