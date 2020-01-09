Here’s an update on what has been happening at the Allen County Commissioners Office.

Allen County Commissioners Office update

The commissioners office had two meetings on Thursday (1/9/20) regarding two different issues. The first was two bid openings on projects in Lafayette and Delphos. The village of Lafayette needs improvements to their mail access area and Pier Street in Delphos needs upgrades as well. Both projects are projected to start in the spring and end no later than August 31st of this year. The second meeting was for Palmer Energy to discuss energy options for the new contract for energy used by the county buildings.

Allen County Commissioners Office update

Cory Noonan, the Allen County Commissioner says, "The numbers are coming in pretty good. Could potentially be about 34 to 35 thousand on an annual basis savings for Allen County, which is very positive, any time you save Allen County voters dollars.”

Noonan says the current contract ends in May, and the new one will most likely be a two-year contract. The next step is to look at solar-paneled energy, which is an initiative by the CCAO that will be announced at a statewide energy summit next month.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.