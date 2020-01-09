Allen County Commissioners Office update

Here’s an update on what has been happening at the Allen County Commissioners Office.
The commissioners office had two meetings on Thursday (1/9/20) regarding two different issues. The first was two bid openings on projects in Lafayette and Delphos. The village of Lafayette needs improvements to their mail access area and Pier Street in Delphos needs upgrades as well. Both projects are projected to start in the spring and end no later than August 31st of this year. The second meeting was for Palmer Energy to discuss energy options for the new contract for energy used by the county buildings.
Cory Noonan, the Allen County Commissioner says, "The numbers are coming in pretty good. Could potentially be about 34 to 35 thousand on an annual basis savings for Allen County, which is very positive, any time you save Allen County voters dollars.”
Noonan says the current contract ends in May, and the new one will most likely be a two-year contract. The next step is to look at solar-paneled energy, which is an initiative by the CCAO that will be announced at a statewide energy summit next month.