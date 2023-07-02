Allen County Public Health Warns About Risks with Getting Tattoos from Unlicensed Artists

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health warns against getting tattoos from anyone except a licensed professional.
Whether it's from a "DIY" kit ordered online or someone claiming to be a certified tattoo artist, getting body art from sources not approved by the health department can lead to infection and bloodborne illness. Improper sterilization practices and cross contamination can lead to diseases like staph, HIV, and hepatitis. Officially licensed artists follow state safety regulations and are aware of faulty products that could make you sick.
"There are issues with ink, and actually in May, there was a recall of inks because of possible microorganism contamination. So if you're going to someone that's not a registered or licensed tattoo parlor, they're not going to know something like that," says Brian Nartker, Director of Environmental Health, Allen County Public Health.
To see the full list of licensed tattoo businesses in Allen County, visit allencountypublichealth.org.