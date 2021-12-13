Allen County schools may see ARPA funds to make up for pandemic setbacks to students

Ohio students will benefit from dollars provided by the American Rescue Plan Act due to the pandemic.
The Allen County Children and Family First Council hearing from the superintendent of the Allen County Educational Service Center about grant money that can be used by schools and the agencies that serve their children. The “state” Board of Education is expected to get at least 75-million dollars to help Ohio schools get students back on track from the pandemic and they have been working on a plan of action.
Allen County Educational Services Center Superintendent Craig Kupferberg explains, “A lot of different opportunities from early literacy to student wellness, both mental and physical. We’re looking at dyslexia, professional development as well as reading coaches and math coaches.”
The council also hearing about the “Multi Agency Partnership Live Binder” which is an online resource connecting people with a variety of agencies and their services.
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Transition Coordinator Sur Savinsky explains, “Anybody, even though it was geared towards youth with developmental disabilities. There are so many good resources on it. You can use the QR code and pull it upright on your phone and find all kinds of things.”