American Township Residents Express Concerns About the Possibility of the Construction of an 800-Acre Industrial Park

ELIDA, OH (WLIO)- Many American Township residents strongly expressed their concerns about a possible rezoning project at the American Township Board of Trustees meeting Monday evening.
The rezoning project would use up to 800 acres of land between Cole Street and North West Street north of Bluelick Road. While a specific use of the land has not been decided on, the construction of an industrial park is being considered as an option; however, some American Township residents voiced strong concerns against this possibility.
"Look, I have worked on the railroads for over 40 years. I rode trains all my life, all that time to 7 different states, and I've been in these M2 industrial parks. I've worked them; I've seen how devastating they can be. They're horrible. Look at Walbridge, Ohio... it's devastated. You can't even go outside because of the garbage in the air. I mean, you know, this is a... it's a win-win for the Port Authorities. If they lose, they just move on... but if we lose, we're done," says Michael Shrider, voiced concerns against possible industrial park.
While the industrial park idea is on the table, the trustees still have a lot of future steps to take to get the rezoning project rolling.
"Basically, the next step is rezoning of the area, and that will take some time as far as there are procedures that have to be taken in regard to rezoning and hearings and of that nature, people coming in, in a neighborhood, expressing their interest or disinterest in this particular park," explains Lynn Mohler, Trustee, American Township Board of Trustees.
The next trustees meeting is on Monday, September 11th, at 7:30 pm.