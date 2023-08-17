Anticipation builds for 173rd Allen County Fair and Hardy concert

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair is upon us with plenty of food, rides, shows, and family fun!
The big event, which sees more than 200,000 visitors, begins Friday and runs through August 26th. The rides will fire up in the afternoon and evenings. Plenty of other activities are planned, including the "Hardy" concert this Saturday. Fair officials expect a big turnout for the popular entertainer.
"We are encouraging everybody to arrive early. We are actually parking people over at the Ohio State Lima campus and Rhodes campus as an option. Lot C over there in the parking lot is where RTA buses will be begin picking people up at noon and bussing people over to the fairgrounds. There will be parking on the fairgrounds but it's going to fill up quick. We also advise that anyone who purchased tickets to have a paper copy and a digital copy on your phone," suggested Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair manager.
The gates will open at 6 p.m. No coolers, umbrellas, drinks, food, or glass products will be allowed inside the concert venue. However, drinks, food, and merchandise will be for sale at the show. For more information about the Allen County Fair, check out their website at https://allencofair.com/.