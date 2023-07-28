Area Democrats Gather for the Allen County Democratic Party Picnic

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area Democrats, elected Democratic officials, and Democratic political candidates came together Friday evening at the Allen County Fairgrounds for the Allen County Democratic Party picnic.
The picnic drew large crowds of area democrats together to have a community meal with fun activities such as karaoke, a silent auction, a cake wheel, and a photo booth. The picnic also served to connect area democrats with political candidates, such as Tamie Wilson for US Congress and Dylan Gross for the Ohio House, to hear their ideas on what they want to bring once possibly elected. Additionally, 11 District State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson was Friday evening's guest speaker and discussed what her vision of the Democratic Party entails.
"I also talked about the fact that the Democratic Party is a party of hope and about the future and what we can do to make Ohio competitive with other states and make it a place where folks want to live, where they want to have their children raised, and where you can just have opportunities," explained Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson, (D-OH), Ohio Senate District 11.
With the August 8th election coming up, Senator Hicks-Hudson also talked with area democrats about the prospects of Issue one.
"There's an election coming up on August the Eighth, and this is an election that's going to deal with the constitution for the State of Ohio, and that for people not to be fooled by these ads because it's really about the people's voices being able to be heard... one voice, one vote, one voice... and unfortunately, that this constitutional amendment would change that where the majority rule would no longer be in the law that instead minority rule would be the law for the state of Ohio, and that's not what we should be about," Senator Hicks-Hudson elaborated.
For more information and events with the Allen County Democratic Party, visit allenohdems.org.