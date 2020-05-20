ArtSpace/Lima will continue the "To Go" art bags until they can get back into their studios

With the Governor relaxing the “Stay at Home” orders, ArtSpace/Lima is still going to distribute their “To Go” art bags.
The bags have been very popular with 4,600 going out the door since the original “Stay at Home” mandate. Each week, the line has grown down Cherry Alley to get the neat little bags of art projects. Families are happy to get them, and ArtSpace is happy to keep people creative.
Tom Martin has brought his grandchildren for the last 3 weeks and says, “More or less gives me time with them but it gives them something to do. They stay at home, they play their video games. Now their mom does this stuff with them. So, it shows them something different.”
5-Year old Colton Moore says, “Because it’s fun painting, that we’re painting the colors on like bowls and flowers.”
ArtSpace Director Sally Windle adds, “So, we can’t have people in for classes, so we want to make sure people are still creating and doing art activities. So, we’ll continue this until we can open up and have people come inside to take classes and have activities inside.”
This week’s project was jewelry featuring beaded wristlets. The bags are handed out every Wednesday starting around noon.