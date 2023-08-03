Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities partners with fairgrounds for Sensory Shed

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Families of children with special needs now have somewhere to destress at the Auglaize County Fair.
The Auglaize County Fairgrounds and Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities partnered to create the new "Sensory Shed." The air-conditioned room provides a quiet, relaxing space where any kid can unwind with activities like a sequin drawing wall, Play-Doh, and touch or sound-based sensory toys. There are also flyers inside with tips on working with special needs children and information on local resources.
"We've also had educators come in and take these ideas away to bring back to their schools for their classrooms. We've had families that have also been in our program that have came in and it's a safe place for their child to calm down," explained Kelly Smith, a developmental specialist with the Auglaize County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
The sensory shed is open every day of the fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be available every year.