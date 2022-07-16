Block party brings people together at South Jackson St. Community Garden

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Low 70F. Winds SE shifting S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 0.10"-0.25" of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. Low 70F. Winds SE shifting S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 0.10"-0.25" of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible.
Activate Allen County is showing people the fun side of staying healthy. Whether it be bouncing, jamming, or seeing what is cooking, the public was able to do it all at the South Jackson Street Community Garden's Block Party. There were activities for kids, community vendors, and free food distribution by the West Ohio Food Bank. Plus Stedic Music provided music to get everybody moving. The block party also gives volunteer gardeners, like Jacob Fike, the chance to show off what they got growing, and tell others why they enjoy growing vegetables down on South Jackson Street.
“First of all, it is just a really enjoyable pastime and it helps me relax as well,” says Fike. “You get any food you are able to grow and these are fertile beds, so everyone usually grows some pretty nice vegetables. As well as a chance to have some experience. Like I am still very new to gardening, and I am still learning stuff every year, mostly every month. It's in an environment where if I mess up it is not going to produce disastrous results.”
This is the second year that Activate Allen County held their block party.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.